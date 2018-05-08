Three Area Soccer Teams Competing In NCHSAA Playoffs

. 1A Wildcats, 4A Jaguars and 3A Trojans all in the mix.

Three local teams will compete in their respective state soccer playoffs' first round this week. The Harnett Central Trojans (8-6-0) earned a 28 seed and will travel to the No. 5 New Hanover Wildcats (9-8-3). The Jaguars of Overhills (12-7-2) are seeded 24th in the 4A state playoffs and drew the No. 9 Wakefield Wolverines (14-3-1). East Wake Academy's ninth-seeded Warriors (15-3-0) are hosting the 24th-ranked Hobbton Wildcats (6-10-2). Pictured, Harnett Central freshman Kayla Sadowski works around a South Johnston defender during the second half of a March 16 game in Angier. Harnett Central won, 5-1, with a hat trick from Braelyn Barnes.

Daily Record Photo/Shaun Savarese

Comment

comments