Three Big-Hearted Kids

Three Angier children worked all day April 21 during Jade’s Jam in Benson manning a booth to raise funds to help rescued animals.

Marilyn, 3, Timothy, 6, and Jacob Silmon, 11, children of Thomas and Jennifer Silmon of Angier, worked at their lemonade stand in Benson’s Singing Grove. The stand was sponsored by Stage Road Animal Hospital where their mother works. The children raised $250.

The children raised the money to help pay for rescued animals to get spayed or neutered, and medical expenses for the multiple rescued animals their family takes in then re-homes to forever families.

The children all have such big hearts and love for animals that they wake up every day and help care for all the pets at their home. The Silmon family is working on get their 501c3 nonprofit status to start a rescue group so they can save more animals and spread animal care information around the community. The children are passionate about animals and want to help save more in need and teach other children why helping take care of pets is important.

