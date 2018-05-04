Three Cheers For Volunteers

April may have been National Volunteer Month, but at Rolling Ridge, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Newton Grove, volunteers are appreciated and celebrated all year long. Community members are dedicating their time doing everything from playing piano and singing hymns to leading morning exercises, playing games and lending an ear, a shoulder or a helping hand.

Lizzie Phipps, a sophomore at Hobbton High School, has been volunteering at Rolling Ridge for over a year. Driven by an interest in physical therapy, Lizzie began volunteering through the Health Occupations Club at school.

She began by shadowing the physical therapist at Rolling Ridge and eventually segued into her assisting the activities director. Lizzie visited Rolling Ridge every Monday last summer to play bingo, help with craft projects and accompany seniors on community outings. These days, when Lizzie isn’t baby-sitting or lifeguarding, she’s at Rolling Ridge sometimes up to three times a week.

“It’s good for everyone to give back and make a difference,” she said. “I realized I really like being able to help people, and I just love being around senior citizens and listening to their stories. They’re just so influential.”

Along with help from the Health Occupations Club at her school, Lizzie made up Easter baskets for residents last month including candy, bunnies, tissues, crackers and drinking cups.

Residents also enjoyed handcrafted Easter bunny artwork, donated by fifth-graders at Hobbton Elementary School, under the direction of teacher Angela Thornton.

No matter their age or how often they visit, Rolling Ridge gives three cheers for the community members who dedicate their time and hearts to volunteering all year long.

For more information about Rolling Ridge, contact Administrator Laura Anderson at 910594-2100, at landerson@depaul. org or visit them on Facebook.

Pictured are Lizzie Phipps and Willa Booth. Lizzie made Easter baskets for the residents of Rolling Ridge.

Contributed Photos

Hobbton High School sophomore Lizzie Phipps is pictured with Rolling Ridge resident Frances Autry. Lizzie has been volunteering at Rolling Ridge for over a year.

Fifth-graders at Hobbton Elementary handcrafted Easter bunny artwork for the residents of Rolling Ridge. Pictured with the donated artwork is Rolling Ridge resident Joe Files.

