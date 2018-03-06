Thursday Afternoon Book Club Reviews ‘Peony’

Members of the Thursday Afternoon Book Club met for February at the Gleneagles Club House. Hostess Barbara Byrd served iced brownies decorated with Valentine hearts, assorted chocolate Valentine candy, coffee and water.

Armida Avery presided in the absence of President Mary Lynn Jernigan. The minutes of the January meeting were read and approved. Updates were given on various club members. Mary Lynn Jernigan continues to improve from heart surgery and Jane Davis has had knee replacement surgery. Donna Everhart shared the good news that her latest PET scan was clear and she is writing her fourth book.

Gail Goodman had the program and gave a brief biography of Pearl S. Buck, the author of the book “Peony” which she reviewed. This book is a love story set in China and Peony is the main character. She is a bright and beautiful young girl bought by a wealthy Jewish family as a bond maid with the main purpose to be a companion for their son, David.

Although she and David become close friends, tradition forbids a relationship between her and the son. She lives in the Ezra household and Mrs. Ezra is a devout Jewish mother with plans for her son to marry Leah, the daughter of the family’s rabbi. Peony is not happy with this possibility and makes David aware of another beautiful and wealthy Chinese girl who has an interest in him. Leah is distraught over this possibility and visits David about this. After being rebuffed by him, she takes a sword and slashes David’s face and then kills herself.

David does marry the other Chinese girl with Peony’s blessing because she truly wants David to be happy. Peony continues to work in the household and makes friends with the wife hoping to remain close to David.

On a visit to the emperor of China, Peony, who is also beautiful, is noticed by the chief steward and the emperor sends a request to her to become the handmaiden to the empress which repulses Peony. David refuses the request and his family leaves during the night to return home.

After several years, David becomes restless with his wife and does determine that he loves Peony. She doesn’t know what to do. Mrs. Goodman left the club in suspense of the outcome and didn’t reveal the ending.

Mrs. Avery thanked Mrs. Goodman and the hostess and announced the next meeting will be March 8.

Members present were: Armida Avery, Emily Barefoot, Barbara Byrd, Betty Byrd, Edna Cannady, Pat Core, Joyce Draughon, Elizabeth Emory, Donna Everhart, Gail Goodman, Bonita Langston, Phyllis Lawrence, Julie Mason, Beverly Warren, Peggy West, Rosalyn Farthing and Virginia Marshall.

