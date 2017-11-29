Thursday Book Club Reviews Book ‘Thanksgiving’

Members of the Thursday Afternoon Book Club met Nov. 9 in the Glen Eagles Clubhouse. Emily Barefoot was hostess and served hot apple crunch with ice cream, cheese crackers, mixed nuts, and coffee or water to the 13 members present.

President Mary Lynn Jernigan welcomed everyone. The minutes were read and approved and a treasurer’s report was given by Barbara Youngblade.

Christmas Luncheon Dec. 2

Members were reminded of the Christmas Luncheon on Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. at Simply Divine Bed and Breakfast. Each member is asked to bring a picture of themselves that brings back fond memories of the Christmas season.

Congratulations were given to member Jane Davis and her husband, Neal, who were honored by the Dunn Shrine Club as the honorees for the Dunn Sudan Fall Ceremonial.

Barbara Youngblade had the program and reviewed “Thanksgiving” by Glenn Alan Cheney. The book recounts the struggle and early beginnings of the first Pilgrims who came to America.

Some of the English did not want to worship the King of England so they met secretly and called themselves Separatists. Because of fear, they soon had to leave England and went to Holland. After several years this was not good and 125 Separatists returned to England. They found investors who would pay their passage to America if they agreed to work for them for seven years and send back furs and wood to the investors.

In August 1620, 102 passengers set sail on the Mayflower and a smaller boat called the Speedwell. The Speedwell leaked and they had to return to England. Finally they started back to America in September of 1620. Life was rough on the Mayflower. They were packed in crude, crowded cabins with little food and toxic water so they had little to drink. It was a wet, smelly trip as they crossed the ocean.

They finally landed in Plymouth where they created the Mayflower Compact and hoped to start a new life with fresh water, cleared land, and good harbors. But by December many had died because of poor sanitary conditions.

In the spring, two miraculous Indians appeared who became their friends — Samoset and Squanto. They showed them how to grow crops, the best places to fish, and many other survival skills. By April 23 children and 28 adults remained after the first harsh winter. The Pilgrims became friends with other tribes and traded enough furs to have plenty to send back to England. By the end of the summer they had built seven houses, learned to survive, had friends and had God.

In late 1621 to celebrate and show thanks, they had a great feast and celebration that lasted three days with their friends the Indians. What these survivors endured have given Americans many beliefs of being thankful today.

The president thanked Ms. Youngblade for her interesting program and also the hostess. She wished everyone a “Happy Thanksgiving” and the meeting was adjourned.

Members In Attendance

Members in attendance were: Armida Avery, Emily Barefoot, Barbara Bynum, Betty Byrd, Pat Core, Elizabeth Emory, Gail Goodman, Mary Lynn Jernigan, Phyllis Lawrence, Julie Mason, Barbara Youngblade, Rosalyn Farthing and Virginia Marshall.

