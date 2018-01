Tickets are on sale for the Erwin Area Chamber of Commerce annual awards banquet. “Denim in a Winter Wonderland” will be held Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Erwin Church of God Family Life Center. Tickets are $25 per person, which will include dinner and entertainment. For more information, contact the Erwin Chamber of Commerce at (910) 591-4207.

