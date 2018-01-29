Tickets On Sale For CrimeStoppers Plate Sale

The Dunn CrimeStoppers will have a plate sale fundraiser Friday, Feb. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the cafeteria at Triangle South Enterprise Center, 600 S. Magnolia Ave., Dunn. Dine in or carryout is available. Plates will include a combination of fried chicken and barbecue, and will cost $8 each. Tickets are available at the Dunn Area Tourism office, 103 E. Cumberland St., or Dunn Chamber office at 209 W. Divine St. For more information, call 910-892-4113.

