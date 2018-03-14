Tickets On Sale For ‘Hee Haw’ Variety Show

The Coats Senior Center will present a “Hee Haw” Variety Show Friday, March 16. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7.

Come see Junior Samples, Grandpa Jones, Lulu and many others. Music will be performed by the “Hee Haw” Band.

Tickets are $20 each and will include a country buffet of sweet potatoes, black-eye peas, fatback, sausage and more. Tickets are available at United Beauty Salon, 116 W. Stewart St., Coats, or the Coats Senior Center, 214 E. Park St.

For more information, call 910-897-4616.

