“Share the Love,” Valentine dinner and show, will be presented Friday at the Coats Senior Center, 214 E. Park St., Coats. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased at the Coats Senior Center and at United Hair Salon. For more information, call 910-897-4616.

Comment

comments