Tiffany M. Farthing, 39

Tiffany Marie Farthing, 39, of Benson died Monday, May 7, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert E. Farthing.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday at West & Dunn Funeral Home Chapel, Erwin, by the Rev. Paul Dennis. Interment will be at a later date.

Survivors include her children, Shane Foster, Justin Foster and Dawson Wedding, all of Benson; her mother, Gayle A. Kelly and husband Robert of Benson; brothers, Robert “Bobby” Farthing and Justin Farthing, both of Benson, and Kyle Kelly of Fuquay-Varina; and three nieces.

The family will receive friends Friday one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to West & Dunn Funeral Home, 904 Lucas St., Erwin, 28339, to help defray the cost of the memorial expense.

Tiffany Marie Farthing

Comment

comments