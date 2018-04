Where: Richmond Raceway, a 0.75-mile, asphalt, D-shaped oval in Henrico County, Virginia.

Distance: 400 laps, or 300 miles.

When: 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday. TV: FOX.

Radio: Motor Racing Network.

Last year’s winner: Joey Logano.

Worth mentioning: This will be Richmond’s only regular-season race, as the fall race has been moved to the first round of the playoffs.

