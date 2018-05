Triton hosted South Johnston in softball last night, with the winner moving on to play either Cleveland or Union Pines. The Hawks won 4-3 after taking an early, three-run lead. South battled back to within a run in the second, when Trojan sophomore infielder Savannah Lockamy scored on a headlong slide into home on Katie Mitchell's two-on, two-out, RBI single, shown here.

