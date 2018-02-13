Triton, Central Boys Move On

The first round of two area conference basketball tournaments tipped off last night. A third, the East Central Conference Tournament, begins tonight.

The Triton and Harnett Central high school boys basketball teams advanced in the Tri County 6 Conference Tournament. The Triton girls and South Johnston boys lost and were eliminated.

The Triton Hawk boys hosted Western Harnett at home last night and won, 68-52. They move on to play at Southern Lee tonight at 7:30. The Lady Hawks lost at Western Harnett last night in double overtime, 56-47.

Harnett Central’s boys were victorious over Union Pines in Cameron yesterday, 65-46. They play again tonight versus Lee County at Southern Lee.

South Johnston fell to Cleveland on the opening night of the Greater Neuse Conference Tournament, 51-44. The Lady Trojans open tournament play this evening at West Johnston.

The Midway Raiders, girls and boys, play tonight in East Duplin. The girls face Spring Creek and the boys play Goldsboro. The entire, seven-team East Central conference tournament will be played in East Duplin, with the finals beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday.

