Triton High Mock Trial Team Advances To State Competition

.

Next round in

March at Campbell.

Two Triton High School teams recently competed in the North Carolina Advocates for Justice and Carolina Center for Civic Education annual statewide Mock Trial Competition. Sue Johnson is the state director of the CCCE.

One of Triton’s two teams won its regional competition in Wilmington and advanced to the state round of competition in March at Campbell Law School.

This year’s case was a criminal case of State v. Alex Buckley. All witness roles were gender neutral. The students had to act as prosecution attorneys for the state and call three witnesses to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Buckley killed a fellow classmate by arson. In committing this crime, Buckley could regain valedictorian rank and therefore a free ride to college.

The students then had to switch to the defense and create doubt in the state’s case by calling three witnesses as well. Did Buckley’s jealously turn to flames, or was Buckley smart, successful and easy to blame?

Lawyers and witnesses are scored on a scoring rubric, and the team with the most points wins the competition. All parts of the competition are timed as well.

To help Triton students prepare for this rigorous competition, they spent hundreds of combined hours with local attorneys Heather Williams, Parrish Daughtry, Tilghman Pope, Sheila Pope and Will Pope looking at real-life case law and rules of evidence. Harnett and Lee County District Attorney Vernon Stewart assisted by providing assistant district attorney lawyers to help the student attorneys prepare, and Harnett County Clerk of Court Marsha Johnson secured court rooms in Lillington for practices.

District Attorney Stewart also presided over a courtroom dress rehearsal. Retired N.C. Appeals Court Judge Eddie Greene presided over another dress rehearsal. Judge Henry Willis presided over the last dress rehearsal. Triton also had N.C. Supreme Court Justice Barbara Jackson come and preside over a dress rehearsal.

A first for any Harnett County school, Dunn Mayor Oscar Harris addressed the team at one practice and thanked them for their hard work and representing the community with pride and integrity. Dunn City Clerk Jennifer Fortin helped secure the Dunn Courthouse for practices.

More Than 60 Teams

More than 60 teams statewide made up of home-school, public and private high schoolers competed in nine different regional sites. Triton’s team competing in Fayetteville was made up of juniors and sophomores so they will have a wealth of experience returning next year. The team competing in Wilmington consisted of four seniors who have been on the team since they were sophomores. Their experience, along with their fellow teammates, helped secure their win.

With their win, the Triton team has even more work to do and more practice to attend as they will go up against the eight other best teams in the state. The state winner will fly to Nevada and compete in this year’s national championship with teams from America, as well as some international teams.

Work for this year’s case started last summer as several students accompanied by J. Wesley Sills, the team’s faculty adviser and team founder, attended a Mock Trial summer camp held at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. While at summer camp, the students practiced a criminal case, attended workshops, and listened to guest speakers who discussed all aspects of criminal justice.

In the Fayetteville and Wilmington competitions, special awards were given to Ella Layn once and Hannah Starling twice for best attorney, respectively. Tyler Albright once and Grayson Bradham three times were awarded best witness, respectively. These special awards are given by the presiding judge each round of the competition.

Assisting the team at Triton is Marie Rogers and Alisha Massengill. Ms. Massengill conducted some witness prep workshops parlaying her thespian knowledge to the witnesses as witnesses are scored just like lawyers on a scoring rubric.

Mr. Sills said, “I am very proud of this outstanding group of students. Many of them do not want to be lawyers after college, but the skills they are gaining now will last them a lifetime.”

Mr. Sills went on to state, “We would not be successful without the help of our parents, local legal professionals, our dedicated elected officials and the Triton administration. We are very blessed to have the support we have. In our five years of existence, we have a winning record and have had a lot of fun and positive memorable experiences.”

Any local attorney who wishes to sponsor the team’s annual senior scholarship can contact Mr. Sills at Triton for more details.

Pictured from left are Colin Licary, Jake Jernigan, Nolan Byrd, Tyler Albright, Ella Layn, Taft Stevens, Tilghman Pope and faculty adviser, J. Wesley Sills. Not pictured is Tilghman Pope.

Contributed Photo

Pictured from left, standing, are Marie Rogers, Sheila Pope, Megan Pope, Grayson Bradham, Kendall Barbour, Heather Williams, Hannah Starling and Mackie Brown; and seated, from left, are Lydia Rogers and Daughtry Williams. Not pictured are Will Pope and Parrish Daughtry.

Contributed Photo

Comment

comments