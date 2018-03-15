Triton On Regular Schedule Friday

Classes at Triton High School will resume on schedule Friday despite Thursday’s disruption from a bomb threat.

According to Harnett County Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Fleming, students will be able to report at the regular time with only a minimal delay.

Because of the nature of Thursday’s dismissal, students are asked to bring with them only what they need in the morning. After arriving at school they will be able to return to their classrooms and collect their personal belongings they were forced to leave behind during the evacuation.

Bags and backpacks brought to school on Friday will be subject to search by officials. He indicated students not bringing bags or backpacks will find only a slight delay in their morning routine.

The school was secured and extra deputies are stationed at the school overnight to further secure the building and no one will be allowed inside the school until class time.

