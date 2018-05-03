Triton Sinks Vikings

By SHAUN SAVARESE

Of The Record Staff

The Union Pines Vikings’ path to the state playoffs was rerouted Tuesday during the second round of the Tri-County 3A Conference tournament.

Coming off a 10-run, five-inning home win over Southern Lee on Monday, the third-seeded Triton Hawks were primed for a 14run performance against Union Pines in Angier on Tuesday night. The Hawks beat the Vikings, 14-1, in the Tri-County 3A Conference Tournament semi-final.

“Good defense, good pitching, good hitting through the lineup,“ Triton head varsity softball coach Mark Whitman said of Tuesday’s game. “Good pitch selection, we hit the ball hard, and hey, that’s kind of what it’s all about.”

Triton finished the regular season with the same conference record as Union Pines. The teams had split their series and a blind draw was done last weekend to decide which team would be the two seed. The Hawks drew the three seed and had to host two, first-round games Monday and play in against Southern Lee to make it into the semi-final game.

Whitman said he was on the fence, as to whether or not Monday’s game impacted his ladies’ play on Tuesday night. “We were the three seed. I think we’re now the true two seed. There’s no doubt in my mind,” he said.

Whitman called the Vikings a good team, saying, “They are one of those teams that when you get on them you stay on them. You don’t let them get back into the game.”

Union Pines head coach Brandon Reynolds returned the respect to Triton. “They have good pitching, have good hitting, have good defense,” he said. “Their (lineup) top-to-bottom is as good as anybody in the conference.”

Reynolds said the three-day layover didn’t impact his team, calling it a non-factor. He said the Hawks set the tone in the first at bat when their lead-off hitter went down 0-2 and ended up drawing a walk. Triton went on to hit a three-run home run later in the first inning.

Whitman said his team was going to work an easy practice yesterday. “There’s a couple things that we will work on that I saw tonight. But for the most part it will be a normal practice — a good hour and a half — and we’ll call it a day.”

Triton Hawks senior outfielder and Fayetteville Technical Community College softball commit Haley Hicks stands in against Union Pines Tuesday. The Hawks topped the Vikings 14-1 to move on to the Tri-County 3A Conference Championship today at 6 p.m. at Harnett Central High School.

