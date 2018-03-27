Triton Sinks Vikings

By RICK CURL

Of The Record Staff

In what many have deemed as the culmination of months of infighting and bickering, the Angier Board of Commissioners accepted the forced resignation of Town Manager Coley Price during a special session Monday night.

The Daily Record learned through multiple sources the board had sought his resignation in a closed session immediately after the regular board of commissioners meeting on March 13. Those same sources indicated he had until Monday night’s meeting to make a decision.

“Following a forward-looking dialogue between the newlyelected board and the town manager, Coley Price was asked to resign and has tendered his resignation effective March 19, 2018,” Mayor Lew Weatherspoon said in a prepared statement. “His resignation has been accepted by the town board. The board thanks Mr. Price for his years of service to the town and wished him well in future endeavors.”

Mr. Price, who has served the town in several capacities for nearly a quarter century, was recently named the Man of the Year for his contributions to the town’s growth by the Angier Chamber of Commerce.

He has served as an ex-officio member of the chamber board and was instrumental in fundraising efforts to pay for the newlybuilt Depot Stage.

Mr. Price indicated he “did not wish to comment at all right now.” And calling it not a public record, the mayor refused to release the context of Mr. Price’s resignation letter.

With the resignation comes a lucrative severance package that includes both monetary compensation and benefits.

According to his contract, signed in July of last year, Mr. Price is to receive payment equal to one month’s salary for every year he has worked for the town based on a Jan. 3, 2003, appointment date or 15 months of salary. Any partial year’s salary will be pro-rated to the date of resignation.

Mr. Price was making just under $95,000 per year and is entitled to approximately six weeks of vacation time. The estimated value of the severance is at least $120,000 and could be more based on vacation, sick days and personal time he is entitled to receive.

In addition, the town will pay 100 percent of all health insurance coverage — including medical, dental and eye — for Mr. Price until he reaches the age of 65. Once Mr. Price reaches the age of 65, or becomes Medicare eligible, the town will pay him at least $250 a month, or otherwise provide a Medicare supplemental health care plan of similar value, to offset any health care costs after becoming Medicare eligible and will make the payments until his death.

“In hopes of providing the citizens of Angier complete transparency, the contract approved by the previous board — former Commissioners (Alvis) McKoy and (Jerry) Hockaday and current Commissioners (Craig) Honeycutt and (Bob) Smith — affords Mr. Price very generous benefits and an extremely generous severance package,” the mayor said in the statement. “While the contract will cost the town a considerable amount, we feel this new direction will boost morale among town employees, foster a more fruitful relationship with the board and help move the town in a positive direction for the future.”

With a crowd of supporters wearing stickers with the words “I Support Coley Price as Angier Town Manager” around him, Mr. Price sat at the back of the room as Commissioner Loru Hawley made the motion to accept his resignation, a motion seconded by fellow first-term Commissioner Mike Hill, then listened as Commissioner Smith showed his support by addressing the panel.

“This is no surprise. This is part of about a four-year, well-orchestrated effort starting with the mayor, commissioners and now the town manager,” Mr. Smith said. “I am not particularly in favor of this because it is changing horses in midstream. There is so many good things happening in Angier right now, and I believe we need the stability of an ongoing, experienced town manager. But, I apparently will not prevail.”

After loud applause by the residents in attendance, Mayor Pro Tem Honeycutt addressed the board, citing the same issues.

“I’ve been on the board for 15 years and I’ve never had a problem with Coley,” Commissioner Honeycutt said. “He’s always been just as nice and I don’t understand two commissioners. It’s like Bob said, I’m with Bob. It’s been three months and I don’t understand.” After Commissioner Honeycutt’s comments, members of the audience voiced their agreement prompting him to say, “Well, you know what you can do about that.” The issue might have ended there if not for the displeasure of the audience. Their cries of unfairness eventually led to a verbal altercation between Mayor Weatherspoon and former mayor and commissioner Billy Surles.

“What is the reason for termination, Craig?” Mr. Surles asked.

He was immediately ordered by Mayor Weatherspoon to refrain from further comments.

“We are conducting business up here,” the mayor said before calling for what would turn out to be a 2-2 vote with Commissioners Hawley and Hill voting to accept the resignation and Commissioners Smith and Honeycutt voting not to accept, leaving the final decision up to the mayor.

“Two opposed, two for and I vote for acceptance,” Mayor Weatherspoon said. “Matter closed.”

The crowd then began to question the mayor, asking him several times to either make a statement at that point or allow public comment.

“I will make a statement after this meeting is over to the newspaper,” he said. Mr. Surles then shouted, “So,

The Daily Record is more important than the people,” prompting Mayor Weatherspoon to order him removed.

When he refused, police officers approached him and were about to escort him out of the municipal building when Commissioner Smith called for a recess to try and defuse the situation.

Prior to the meeting’s continuation, Mr. Price could be seen shaking hands with all commissioners and Mayor Weatherspoon, before leaving the meeting room.

According to Mayor Weatherspoon, a candidate to fill the town manager’s job on an interim basis was scheduled for Tuesday’s special session.

“I don’t know if we can wrap it up by Tuesday or not,” the mayor said. “We are moving as quickly as we possibly can on this matter.”

