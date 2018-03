At home, against South Johnston: Won, 8-1 At Smithfield-Selma: Won, 3-1 At home against Midway: Won, 2-0 At Western Harnett: Won, 5-2

At West Johnton, against Corinth Holders: Lost, 9-0 At Triton: Lost, 8-1 At North Johnston: Tied, 0-0 At home, against Harnett Central: Lost, 7-0 At Union Pines: Lost, 9-0

At South Johnston: Won, 7-0 At Lee County: Lost, 4-2

Comment

comments