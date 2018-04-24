Triton’s Trojans

By SHAUN SAVARESE

Of The Record Staff

The first softball team at Fayetteville Technical Community College (FTCC) will feature two Triton Hawks.

Haley Hicks and Hayden Smith both signed letters of intent to play on the inaugural FTCC Trojans team next year.

The seniors were joined by the Trojans’ new head softball coach, Miguel Justiniano, Triton Principal Ryan McNeill, Athletic Director Wendy Simmons and head softball coach Mark Whitman in the school library on Thursday. Their family and friends were also on hand for the signing ceremony.

“I am proud of both of these young ladies. They will continue to live their dream of playing at the next level … ,” Whitman said. “They will get the best of both worlds playing softball and get their education. I am excited for both of them as they start their new chapters in their lives.”

Hayden Smith

Smith is the Triton Hawks (153, 7-1) second baseman who’s been playing softball since she was 3 years old.

She’s been playing on the varsity level for three years, with an estimated career batting average of .345. According to the Lady Hawks’ MaxPreps statistics, she’s played in 47 career games, totaling 39 hits, 23 runs and 19 RBIs. She only had two at bats in her sophomore season.

This year, she’s batting a reported .442, with 23 hits. She’s been named player of the game four times, the last on March 16, when she went 3-4 with three RBIs.

She also pitched her first two years in varsity, with a career win-loss record of 5-6. She appeared in 15 games, starting 10.

In 57 innings of work, Smith allowed 87 hits, 47 runs and walked 10 batters. She struck out 36 batters and threw nine complete games and two shutouts.

“She’s very excited to be part of something new at their school,” her mother Suzette Smith said. “The coach is wonderful.”

Justiniano said the new FTCC softball program will begin in the fall, in preparation for the spring of 2019. “We’re trying to build a program that’s really competitive right out of the shoot,” he said. “The talent that we have and the talent that we are recruiting, is probably the top talent in North Carolina. We’re very excited about that.”

Mrs. Smith believes her daughter’s had many wonderful coaches, in middle school, high school and during her time playing travel softball. Mrs. Smith mentioned high school coaches Whitman, Dana Davis, Amanda Decker, Kevin Davis and Whitney Williams and Dunn Middle School coach Justin Miller specifically.

Smith said softball is the sports she loves the most and her favorite part is playing with all of her friends. She loves playing second base and diving for well-hit balls in attempts to turn a double play.

She plans to major in the physical therapy assistant program at FTCC.

Haley Hicks

Hicks has played softball since sixth grade and has played varsity softball for four years.

According to the Triton Hawks’ MaxPreps statistics, Hicks’ career batting average is .422. She’s played in 49 games, had 135 at bats, with 57 hits, 43 runs and 29 RBIs. She has only 11 reported strike outs.

The center fielder said softball’s intensity is her favorite part of play. She enjoys putting in hard work and getting her uniform dirty.

She said she’ll go after any and every ball hit her way. “I love trying to get any ball that I can … if I have to jump 20 feet to get it or just dive,” she said. “I’ve hit the fence a few times, but (never) reached over the fence and caught a ball.”

She plays center field with a reckless abandon, saying, “When I’m in center, I don’t see anybody beside me. I just chase it to wherever I can go.”

Hicks’ mother, Jaime Johnson, said her daughter went through a phase of unsureness about playing softball in college. “She loves ball, but once she got to high school and quit playing travel ball, I think she got kind of burned out,” Johnson said.

But on the Jan. 1, Hicks turned to her mother and said, “I can’t see not playing college ball.”

Her mom advised her to prepare herself and get her things in order. That’s when Hicks learned about FTCC. “We went and visited, and she really liked coach (Justiniano), so that’s where she’s going to go.” The senior plans on major in nursing. Her mother is excited and plans to attend many of her daughter’s games.

Hicks said she and Smith played middle infield together in middle school. “We’ve learned how to work with each other and trust each other on the field,” Hicks said. Now the pair of Lady Hawks may make up the middle of the field in FTCC’s first season.

Of recruiting these two Triton players, coach Justiniano said, “I came here and watched a couple of games. I like to see them play. They’re very talented.” He wants to teach young players like Hicks and Smith about softball through situational coaching. “If you teach them how to get ready to play, they’ll be ready,” he said.

Of Hicks and Smith, Justiniano said they have heart. “That’s something we cannot teach. We can teach talent, we can teach how to play the game but we can’t teach heart. And that’s something that I see from them that’s going to make us better.”

“Both of these young ladies have been a big part of the Triton softball tradition and will truly be missed.”

— Mark Whitman, Triton Hawks head varsity softball coach



Comment

comments