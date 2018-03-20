Trojan Love YesterdayMar 20 Comments Off on Trojan Love • South Johnston sets high standards. Daily Record Photo/Shaun Savarese – The South Johnston boys tennis team lost to West Johnston Wednesday and to Clayton on Thursday. The Trojans host Triton on Thursday. Back row, from left, are Murphy Williams, Bladen Thompson, Aaron Peedin, Colby Norris, D.J. Carter, Austin Denning, Nolan Blackmon and Trey Penny. Front row, from left, are head coach Matthew Adams, Nick Jernigan, Sam Webster, Ayden Wood, Hector Moreno-Garcia, Jose Vargas, Brendan Hudson and team manager Lizzie Danger. The Trojans have wins over Western Harnett and Triton and hope to be in contention for second place in the conference this season. Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedInComment comments Previous ArticleMidway, Triton Soccer Reaching Mid-Season FormNext ArticleGymnasts Recognized