Turlingtons Honored On Golden Anniversary

. Couple renews marriage vows.

Palmer and Nancy Turlington of Lillington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception at the Lillington Community Building.

Mr. and Mrs. Turlington were married Jan. 20, 1968. Mr. Turlington is a Lillington native. Mrs. Turlington is the former Nancy Jones of Stedman.

Hosts for the reception were their sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Jennifer M. Turlington, Stacy and Jennifer J. Turlington; son, Joel Turlington; and granddaughter, Miranda Turlington. There were approximately 80 guests in attendance.

Additional grandchildren are Savannah Turlington, Austin Turlington, Danny Turlington, Grant Turlington and River Turlington.

During the event, Mr. and Mrs. Turlington renewed their marriage vows with their pastor, Keith Fox of Lillington Church of God, officiating.

The couple exchanged small white Bibles.

