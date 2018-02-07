Two Shootings in Western Harnett

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating to see if there is a connection between two shootings in the western part of the county late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Deputies first responded to a call of shooting into an occupied dwelling just before 11 a.m. at 224 Kathleen Terrace, which is a Sanford address in Harnett County. While en route to the call an occupant passing vehicle on Blanchard Road flagged the deputy down. The car was transporting a 14-year-old to the hospital. Emergency service crews were called to the scene and completed the transfer of the patient to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville.

Deputies received a description of the car and issued a “be on the look out” warning for the suspects. A car matching the description was located in Sanford and three suspects were detained on unrelated charges. The three are detained in the Lee County jail. Investigators are still attempting to establish a connection between the suspects and the shooting.

A second call for shooting into an occupied dwelling was received just after midnight. That shooting occurred on McNeill Road, also a Sanford address in Harnett County. There was no one injured in that case and no suspect information has been released. The sheriff’s office said in a press release that the investigation into the case is ongoing.

