Undefeated Raiders Ride Into Dark Horse Territory Tomorrow

Midway 12, Hobbton 1

The Midway Raiders (5-0) defeated the Hobbton Wildcats (2-4) by a score of 12-1 on Thursday, with a sophomore, a junior and a senior each getting two hits.

Sophomore Cal Tyndall went 3-2 while junior Chandler Williford and senior Colby Pope each went 2-2. All three scored two runs apiece and Williford drove in 3 RBIs.

Driving in two RBIs of their own were sophomore first baseman Cameron Calcutt and outfielder Brayden Coats.

Midway’s freshman pitcher Sawyer Sutton allowed one earned run in all five innings, striking out six and allowing six hits.

Williford, Calcutt and Pope each had an extra base hit and Williford walked twice. The Raiders — as a team — struck out only three times in the five innings played.

Hobbton’s pitcher Jackson McLamb threw 72 pitches in two innings, allowing four hits and seven runs. Sophomore Brayden Herring was pulled from the game after 47 pitches in 2.1 innings of work.

Midway 6, Wallace Rose-Hill 4

The Raiders were twice victorious in as many days, after taking a two-run home win from the Wallace Rose-Hill Bulldogs on Friday night.

Junior Brayden Coats led his team in hits with two, followed by a five-way tie of Raiders with one hit apiece. Coats also drove in two runs.

Midway struck out six times in as many innings while making Bulldog pitcher Ethan Faircloth 99 pitches on the night.

On the mound for the Raiders, junior Carson Calcutt threw 92 pitches of his own on Friday, allowing just one earned run and striking out 12. Midway recorded 15 strikeouts in seven innings played.

The Raiders (5-0) travel to Clinton (4-2) tomorrow, with opening pitch with the Dark Horses slated for 7 p.m.

— Shaun Savarese

