The following are some of the upcoming events at the Coats Senior Center:

. May 9 — Rachel Little, 11 a.m.; Advisory Board, 1 p.m.

. May 11 — Widow’s Brunch, 10:30 a.m.; Mother’s Day bake sale from noon to 3 p.m.

. May 14 — Diabetes Empowerment,

10 a.m.

. May 15 — Art for Fun and Profit, 10 a.m. ($15 for supplies for four classes); Rook, 7:15 p.m.

. May 16 — Rachel Little, 11 a.m.; Strength training with Holly, noon.

. May 17 — Trip to WRAL Gardens, 9:30 a.m.

. May 18 — Bingo, 10:30 a.m. . May 21 — Diabetes Empowerment, 10 a.m.

. May 22 — Art for Fun and Profit, 10 a.m. ($15 for supplies for four classes).

. May 23 — Rachel Little, 11 a.m.; Strength training with Holly, noon.

. May 24 — Senior Fair, Dunn, 10 a.m.

. May 25 — Bingo, 10:30 a.m.

. May 29 — Art for Fun and Profit, 10 a.m. ($15 for supplies for four classes); Rook lessons with the champs, 7:30 p.m.

. May 30 — Rachel Little, 11 a.m.; Strength training with Holly, noon; May birthday party, 1 p.m.

. May 31 — Christian Womens’ Luncheon, 1 p.m. (Call to reserve. $20) The Coats Senior Center serves individuals 55 years and older.

For more information, call 910897-4616.

Comment

comments