Upcoming Programs Announced At Harnett Library

The Harnett County Library in Lillington has a variety of programs each week for adults and children. For more information or to register for events, call 910893-3446.

Mark your calendars for the following events in April: Programs For Adults

• Today, 2:30 p.m. — Learn to Use Our Genealogy Resources (registration required)

• Thursday, noon — Lunch Time Book Club

• Saturday, 10 a.m. — Program featuring barn quilt artist Dr. Burgess Marshbanks and raffle.

Programs For Children

In honor of National Library Week, children in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to participate in the April Bookmark Contest. The contest will run through April 30. The winning bookmark from three categories — grades K-2, grades 3-6 and grades 7-12 — will be printed and made available for everyone to enjoy at the Harnett County Public Libraries during the Summer Reading Program. Winners will be announced May 4. Call the library for details.

• Mondays, 10 a.m. — Book Babies

• Tuesdays and Wednesdays — 10 a.m., Toddler Time; 11 a.m. Pre-K Story time

• Today, 10 a.m. — Young Chefs program for ages 7-12, led by N.C. Cooperative Extension agent Greg Huneycutt. Menu will be chocolate hummus.

• Thursday — 4:30 p.m., Tween Book Club and 6 p.m. Teen Program

