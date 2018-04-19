Join the N.C. Cooperative Extension and the Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Harnett County for a free vegetable gardening workshop Saturday, April 28, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Harnett County Agricultural Center, 126 Alexander Drive, Lillington.

The workshop includes an indepth look at the principles and practices of growing tomatoes, beans, cucumbers and summer squash in the home vegetable garden. We will explore variety selection, planting and cultivation techniques, ripening and harvesting, as well as troubleshooting common pests and disease problems. A hands-on lesson in the Extension Master Gardener Volunteer vegetable demonstration garden will follow the lecture.

There is no cost to attend the workshop, but pre-registration is required. Register at: http://go. ncsu.edu/harnettveggies418 or by contacting Matt Jones at 910-8937530.

For accommodations for persons with disabilities, contact Matt Jones at 910-893-7530.

