Vendor Space Available For Home & Garden Show

.

Dunn Women’s

Club Spring Fling set May 12.

The Dunn Intermediate Women’s Club is planning its fourth annual Spring Fling … a Home & Garden Show Saturday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Howard House, 402 S. Layton Ave., Dunn.

Vendors will set up both inside and outside of the Howard House and offer a wide variety of wares perfect for those needed gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduations and weddings, or something for yourself. After such a cold winter it will be a welcome spring event with flowers and plants along with some unique items.

Plans are being made for carriage rides as well as a boxed lunch sale with a choice of chicken salad on croissant or pimento cheese sandwich, fruit, chips, dessert, mint and bottle of water for $8.

This is a club fundraiser from which proceeds go back into the community. The event is chaired by Maere Kay Lashmit and assisted by Susie Creel. Zada Mulcahy is club president.

Vendor space is available on a first-come, first-served basis with prices of $30 for a booth inside and $20 for outside. Inside spaces are limited. Vendors interested in securing space may contact Kathy Ledford at kledford@nc.rr.com or 910-591-8232 for an application or any club member.

Dunn Intermediate Women’s Club is affiliated with General Federation of Women’s Clubs of North Carolina and General Federation of Women’s Clubs.

Comment

comments