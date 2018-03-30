Vendors Needed For Spring Craft Fair

.

TAP Into Spring event slated April 27.

Applications are being accepted for vendors for the “TAP Into Spring” Craft and Vendor Market to be held April 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Harnett County Governmental Complex in Lillington. The registration fee is $25.

Organizers say this will be a fun day with vendors for shopping, a hot dog lunch, raffles and more.

The proceeds from the market will support the Teens as Parents (TAP) program through the Harnett County Cooperative Extension.

The Teens As Parents or “TAP” Program serves as a support network for pregnant and parenting teens, ages 20 and younger, and live in Harnett County. TAP helps teens obtain prenatal health care, learn parenting and life skills, and continue their education. The program offers monthly home visits with an outreach worker, monthly group sessions with other pregnant and parenting teens, special activities, and access to other programs within the county.

If you would like to be a vendor, contact Debbie Byrd at the Harnett County Cooperative Extension at 910-893-7530.

Comment

comments