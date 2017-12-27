Verlon J. Honeycutt, 75

Verlon Jeanette Honeycutt, 75, of Dunn died Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, at her sister’s house in Dunn.

Ms. Honeycutt was born in Harnett County on May 30, 1942, daughter of the late William P. and Myrtle Irene Sanford Sills. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Honeycutt; her sister, Marie Williams; brothers, Charles Sills, Paul Sills and Sherrill Sills; and a niece, Kathy Stewart.

Ms. Honeycutt worked for Burlington Mills and Sherry’s Bakery prior to retiring.

A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerome Pope officiating. Burial will follow in Erwin Memorial Park.

Survivors include sisters, Bertie Lee of Fayetteville, Jerri Marsh and husband Chuck of Tecumseh, Okla., and Joyce Ammons of Dunn; and many nieces and nephews The family will receive friends Thursday, one hour prior to the service, from 10 to 10:50 a.m. at the funeral home.

