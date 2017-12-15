Verna Mae A. Adams, 91, of Adams Road, Benson, died Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, at Wake Medical Center, Raleigh.

Arrangements will be announced by Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Benson.

Kathy Autry Generette, 58, of 454 Bayshore Drive, Fayetteville, died Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at her home.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Survivors include grandchildren, Jaylah, Brian and Jamar; and sisters, Jennifer Sinclair, Dr. Leslie Sinclair, Terri Davis, Frankie Carol Colvin, Brenda Blue and Cynthia Autry.

Arrangements by Dafford Funeral Home, Dunn.

Billy Tart, 49, of 3461 Reedy Prong Church, Dunn, died Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

A celebration of Mr. Tart’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Highway, Clinton, with Pastor David Blackman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hope Valley Hawkins to offset funeral expenses.

