Vickie Strait Named RSVP Volunteer Of The Year

Vickie Strait has been named the 2017 Harnett County RSVP Volunteer of the Year. She was presented this award during the Dunn Senior Banquet.

Mrs. Strait has volunteered numerous hours to the Dunn Senior Center. She volunteers in many areas such as running the Dunn Senior Center when needed, and taking meals and medicines to the area’s sick and shut-ins. You may also run into her at the area nursing homes either visiting or reading Bible lessons to the patients.

One of Mrs. Strait’s hobbies is working with her husband, Tim, in the garden, from which many people are the recipients of the vegetables. Mrs. Strait also enjoys bringing food to people at the center, such as homemade breads, chili, soup, rice and tomatoes and venison. A two-time breast cancer survivor, Mrs. Strait gives God all the credit for allowing her to be able to be used as his servant.

Mrs. Strait received a clock along with many other gifts.

She was selected for this award by a committee of people from the Harnett County programs in Lillington.

