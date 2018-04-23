Voluntary Agricultural DistrictTraining Workshops

RALEIGH — The N.C. Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund will hold five workshops across the state for local government and nonprofit staff involved in protecting their communities’ agricultural lands and administering their local Voluntary Agricultural District programs.

The Voluntary Agricultural District training workshops are for county leadership, Soil and Water Conservation districts, N.C. Cooperative Extension, the N.C. Forest Service, tax assessors, planning departments, register of deeds, land trusts, and other local and nonprofit staff.

Registration Required

The workshops are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Interested participants may register at https:// fs30.formsite.com/ADFPTrust-Fund/form24/index.html.

Workshops will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the following dates:

• Tuesday, May 1, Alamance County Ag Center, 209 N. Graham Hopedale Road, Burlington

• Tuesday, May 8, East Carolina Agriculture & Education Center, 1175 Kingsboro Road, Rocky Mount

• Wednesday, May 16, Burke County Ag Center, 130 Ammons Drive, Morganton

• Wednesday, May 23, Johnston County Ag Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield

• Thursday, May 31, Southwestern Community College, 447 College Drive, Sylva The workshops are hosted by the ADFP Trust Fund, with help from the N.C. Forest Service, Division of Soil and Water Conservation, N.C. State University, N.C. Department of Transportation, N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, N.C. State Grange and the N.C. Farm Bureau.

For more information, visit www.ncadfp.org.

