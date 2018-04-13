Volunteers Needed For Special Olympics Harnett

.

Spring games to be held April 27.

Special Olympics Spring Games will be held in Harnett County on April 27 at Campbell University. Opening ceremonies will kick off at 9:30 a.m. at the Irwin Belk Track. The games, lunch and closing ceremonies will follow. This is an important event held in partnership with Harnett County Schools, Campbell University, Harnett County, City of Dunn, Central Carolina Community College, Carlie C’s and many other entities.

Athletes from 28 schools and agencies will compete in events such as standing long jump, track and field events, softball throw and relay events.

This year, spring games will also feature games for young athletes ages 5 to 7, sponsored by Carolina Therapy Services.

Volunteers are needed for several roles to assist with games and most importantly, to accompany and assist the participating athletes for the entire day from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The games are scheduled to last from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

All staff and volunteers will need to arrive at the event site by 8:30 a.m.

If you wish to be a vital part of this day, complete the form at the following link: https://goo.gl/ forms/MvVhL72LQmuTBQEI2.

Volunteers will need to be at least 16 years old and if the volunteer is a minor, he or she will need to be accompanied by a responsible adult. If you need more information about volunteering, contact Regina Wood by phone at 910-514-2914 or by email at reginawood72@ yahoo.com.

