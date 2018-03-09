Volunteers Needed For Special Olympics Harnett

An Angier area man is facing more than a dozen felony drug charges after he was arrested by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.

Johnston County narcotics agents charged Zollie Evans, 41, of Massengill Pond Road following a four-month undercover investigation.

Mr. Evans is accused of selling prescription pills and cocaine out of his home. He is charged with selling and delivering cocaine, selling and delivering a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling place for a controlled substance.

His bond was set at $125,000.

— WTSB

Comment

comments