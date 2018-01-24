Volunteers Providing Free Tax Preparation

Locally trained and IRS-certified volunteers through the Harnett County Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) will provide free individual federal and state income tax preparation and electronic filing starting Thursday through April 13. Tax preparation will be available at the Coats Senior Center each Tuesday morning and at the Erwin Library on Thursday mornings by appointment.

Taxpayers’ age and income limits do not apply to most of the returns that can be prepared. Proof of Social Security numbers for everyone on the return (including children) must be provided as well as all income documents (W-2s, 1099s, Social Security statements, etc.) and any deductions (home mortgage interest, state and property taxes paid, education or child care expenses, etc.) Proof of health insurance coverage is a must.

Residents should bring a copy of last year’s return if their returns were not prepared through this program. To make an appointment at the Coats Senior Center, call 910-897-4616. For an appointment at the Erwin Library, call 910-893-7578. For assistance at the Harnett County Public Library in Lillington, tax preparers will be on hand every Wednesday beginning Feb. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on a walk-in basis through Wednesday, March 28.

Comment

comments