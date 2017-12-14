Walking Man Gets Ride

Johnson’s Transmission & Auto Repair of the Easy Street community in Sampson County brought the spirit of Christmas alive for one local young man Friday, thanks to the shop’s Wheels For Prosper campaign. An independent group of judges accepted entries from around the area and finally chose Manuel Santiago as the winner for 2017. Mr.

Santiago earned the honor thanks to high praise by the person who nominated him. According to the nomination letter, Mr. Santiago worked tireless hours, often walking to work to support his girlfriend and be a father-figure to her child. Mr. Santiago was the recipient of a 2004 Buick LaSabre. Above, he poses for a photo with shop owner Jerry Johnson.

