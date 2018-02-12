Wallace Montgomery, 72, of Angier died Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at Transitions for Life in Raleigh.

Survivors include his children, Velma Jennings (Shern) of Angier, Anthony McLaughlin and Clarice Cade (James), all of Coats; sisters, Mildred Thomas (Jessie) of Norrington, Francine Gilchrist of Angier, Lynette Brown (Chris) of Cameron and Anna Smith (Jeff) of Raleigh; and brothers, Ray Lockamy (Bernice) of Raleigh, Donnie Montgomery (Francis) of Willow Spring and Bobby Montgomery (Sabrina) of Lillington.

Visitation will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Walker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 163 Irene Roberts Road, Lillington.

