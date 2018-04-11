Walter Christopher ‘Chris’ Byrd, 59

Walter Christopher “Chris” Byrd, a lifelong resident of Dunn, N.C., passed peacefully at his home on Monday, April 9, 2018, at 59 years of age.

Chris was preceded in death by his younger brother, Corey Linwood Byrd.

Chris dearly loved his children and their mother, Marilyn Brewer-Byrd, and was a wonderful father to his children, which include: Walter Christopher “Chris” Byrd, Robert Corey Byrd and Lacie Sue Byrd, all of Dunn. He is also survived by his devoted parents, Walter L. Byrd and Carol Pope “Susie” Byrd.

For friends and family, Chris’s mischievous and fun-loving personality will long be remembered. He was warm, kind, generous and he always knew how to make everyone laugh. Chris operated his past company, Byrd Fasteners and Supply, for over 25 years in southeastern North Carolina where he employed many family members including his siblings, parents and cousins.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bird watching and sports. He was a tropical fish enthusiast and had hoped to open a small company in the future.

Chris battled severe health problems the last several years of his life.

His bright smile and warm and funny spirit will be forever missed.

In addition to his parents and children, Chris also leaves behind two siblings: Cam Byrd and wife Kim of Hampstead, Carol Paquin and husband Croix of Wilmington; nieces: Katie Byrd and Caroline Paquin; and nephews: Cameron Byrd and Alex Paquin.

You are cordially invited to a time of visitation on Thursday, April 12, 2018, from 1:30 until 3 p.m. in the chapel of Divine Street United Methodist Church.

A memorial service to commemorate the life of Walter Christopher “Chris” Byrd will be conducted on Thursday at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of Divine Street United Methodist Church with the Rev. Beth Gains officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be made to Divine Street United Methodist Church 400 W. Divine St., Dunn, NC 28334.

All arrangements are entrusted to Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cromartiemiller. com.

