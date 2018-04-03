Wanda F. Turnage, 69

Wanda Faye Turnage, 69, of Erwin died Sunday April 1, 2018, at Wake Med Hospital in Raleigh. Mrs. Turnage was born Feb. 9, 1949, in Harnett County to the late Raymond Allen and Mary Alice Messer Turnage. Mrs. Turnage was also preceded in death by her sisters, Elgie Beasley and Wilda Mae Pope.

Mrs. Turnage was a homemaker for many years before returning to school, in 1990 at age 36, to Campbell University. She graduated with honors, magna cum laude, earning a master’s degree in Middle School Education. Mrs. Turnage taught middle school for 13 years before retiring in 2003. In her younger days, Mrs. Turnage worked with the youth and Ladies’ Auxiliary ministries at church, while in her later years, she enjoyed craft making and watching westerns.

A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Danny Byrd officiating. Burial will follow in Erwin Memorial Park.

Survivors include her son, Al Pearce and wife Candace of Canton; daughter, Amber Jackson and husband Clifton of Erwin; brothers, Don Turnage and wife Judy of Raleigh, Joe Turnage and wife Wendy of Angier; sister, Doris Ennis of Erwin; grandchildren, Devan Matthews, Jordan and Ethan Jackson, and Ezra Pearce; and great-grandchild, Jaxon Samuel Bell.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

