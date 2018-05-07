Wanted: Used Books At The Angier Library

This is a perfect time to clean out your unwanted books. The Friends of the Angier Library is having a used book sale May 14 to 18 at the library. All profits go to help the library. Bring your books, hardbacks, paperbacks, children’s books, junior books to the library. Please do not bring text books and please do not put them in the drop box. You can bring them during library (corner of N.C. 55 and N.C. 210 in Angier) hours: Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

