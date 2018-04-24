Wanted: Used Books At The Angier Library

This is a perfect time to clean out your unwanted books. The Friends of the Angier Library is having a used book sale May 14-18 at the library, located on the corner of N.C. 55 and N.C. 210 in Angier. All profits go to help the library. Bring your books, hardbacks, paperbacks, children’s books and junior books to the library. Do not bring text books. Also, do not put them in the drop box. You can bring them during library hours: Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

