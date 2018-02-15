Water Disinfectant Notice For Benson

Benson’s purchased water sources — water from the City of Dunn and Johnston County West — will change their water disinfectant from a chlorine and ammonia mixture to free chlorine beginning on or about Feb. 26 and ending April 2.

The change will impact all Town of Benson water customers.

Customers who use kidney dialysis machines should be aware that their water will contain more chlorine during this time. In addition, the chlorineonly water can be toxic to tropical fish.

Most customers will not notice a difference in their water, but some may detect a chlorine odor or see a slight color change.

The disinfectant will return to a chlorine and ammonia mixture on or about April 3.

For questions or concerns, customers may contact Public Works Director Tim Robbins at 919-894-3553.

