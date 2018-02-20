Wayne Avenue Lego League Wins At County Competition

.

‘The Bulldog Biots’ win for teamwork.

The first Lego League team from Wayne Avenue Elementary School, The Bulldog Biots, won first place for teamwork at the county competition held at Campbell University.

More than 20 teams representing various schools throughout the county competed in categories such as technical expertise, teamwork, presentation and overall performance. The competition emphasizes working collaboratively to design and engineer a robot.

This year’s theme was “Hydrodynamics.” Students created ways to either reduce or reuse water efficiently.

The Bulldog Biots, led by coach Caroline Wilson, along with assistant coach Jeanne Barbour and mentor Maggie Raynor, were recognized for their outstanding teamwork, receiving first place in the category.

Team members are Aubrie Wise, Briston Fann, Briley Jackson, Nicholas Roberson, Brady Wilson, Chyna Massey, Gaige La-Foy, Sydney Bradham and Bodie Warren.

Submitted Photo

