Weeds Of Container Nurseries — Identification And Management

The N.C. Cooperative Extension — Harnett County Center will offer a free class on the identification and management of common weeds found in container nurseries on April 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Harnett County Agricultural Center, 126 Alexander Drive, Lillington.

The lecture will be taught by Matt Jones, Harnett County Extension Horticulture agent, and will include identification tips for common broadleaf, grass and sedge weeds, how to evaluate weed control strategies, integrated pest management, types of herbicides, how to read herbicide labels, and resources from N.C. State University Extension.

There is no cost to attend, and licensed pesticide applicators will receive two hours of D, L, N, O and X continuing education credits.

Register online at: http://go. ncsu.edu/harnettweeds

Comment

comments