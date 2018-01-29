Wendell R. Lee, 98

Wendell Ruffin Lee, 98, of Benson, formerly of Four Oaks, died Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, at Liberty Commons Nursing Home in Benson.

Mr. Lee was a member of Lees Chapel Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, superintendent and treasurer. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Evelyn T. Lee; a son, Ronnie W. Lee; and his parents, Sammuel Louis Lee and Pearl Stanley Lee.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. today at Lees Chapel Advent Christian Church in Four Oaks. The Revs. Al Hutchings, Steve Lawson and John Harper will officiate. Mr. Lee will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.

Survivors include a daughter, Carol Parker and husband Ricky of Benson; his grandsons, Ronnie Lee Jr. of Cary, Ryan Lee Parker and wife Stacey of Benson; his granddaughter, Rebecca Lee Parker of Benson; a great-granddaughter, Emily Lee of Lillington; great-grandson, Garrett Lee of Four Oaks; his sister, Margie L. Moore and husband Jerry of Cary; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Lees Chapel Church, 4154 N.C. 96 South, Four Oaks, NC 27524; or to Camp Dixie, 373 Bladen Union Church Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306.

Wendell Ruffin Lee

Comment

comments