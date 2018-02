Western Harnett High School will present the play “The Diary of Anne Frank” at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the school auditorium, announced Rebecca Finchum, drama director. Admission is $5. The cast also will perform the play for area school children during a daytime matinee. Western Harnett High School is located at 10637 N.C. 27, Lillington. For more information, call 919-499-5113.

