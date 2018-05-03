Western Playing For Conference Title Tonight

.

Western beat Union

Pines, Central lost to

Southern Lee Tuesday.

The Western Harnett Eagles moved onto the Tri County 3A Conference title game with a 4-3 win over Union Pines on Tuesday. Western (12-13, 6-4) will face the Southern Lee Cavaliers (19-6, 9-1) tonight at 7 at Southern Lee.

The Eagles scored one run in each of the first three innings. Union Pines scored one run in the first inning and two more in the third. The final, differencemaking run came for Western Harnett in the sixth inning.

Six separate Western batters each had one hit.

Junior Kaleb Denkins scored two runs. Noah Kessler, Bradley Wilson and Collin Welch each drove in one RBI.

Junior Bradley Wilson threw a complete game win for the Eagles, allowing six hits and two earned runs. Wilson threw 84 pitches, walked one batter and struck out six. Southern Lee, 5, Harnett Central, 2 Harnett Central scored their only two runs in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s three-run loss to the Southern Lee Cavaliers. The Cavaliers tallied seven hits, to Central’s one hit and committed two errors to the Trojans’ three. Southern Lee scored one run in the second and in the fourth innings and three runs in the fifth.

Around the area: Midway Raiders

The Midway Raiders Baseball team (14-5, 8-2) defeated East Duplin Monday, 4-2. They played Clinton last night at home and will travel to Goldsboro tonight at 6. The Lady Raiders softball team (14-5, 9-1) beat East Duplin Monday, 6-3. They also travel to Goldsboro tonight, with a 5 p.m. first pitch. Midway soccer (8-7- 1, 4-6) hosted Clinton last night and will finish its regular season at Goldsboro today.

South Johnston

The South Johnston Trojans baseball team (12-9, 5-4) defeated the Cleveland Rams, 8-3, on Tuesday. Currently four teams in the Greater Neuse 3A are tied for second place, with conference records of 5-4. South Johnston hosts the Rams tonight in Four Oaks at 7. South Johnston softball (11-7, 6-3) lost 2-1 to Cleveland Tuesday, host the Rams tonight, and South Lenoir tomorrow. They are currently tied with West Johnston for second place in the Greater Neuse 3A, behind Cleveland.

Comment

comments