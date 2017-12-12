Western’s Versatile Kelly Signs To Play For Wake Tech

By AL MYATT

Sports Editor

After a favorable impression from a campus visit and a workout, Andrew Kelly of Western Harnett has signed to play for Wake Tech, which plays its home games at Ting Park in Holly Springs.

“The coaches talked to me and I visited,” Kelly said after a signing ceremony at the school on Monday. “I practiced with the team and it seemed like the right place for me.”

Kelly plans to study business management. He is undecided on a career path. His favorite subject in high school is English.

Kelly has enjoyed developing his relationship with Western coach Dalton Hardee and feels his decision making is his best asset as a player.

Kelly was a freshman when Hardee arrived as baseball coach at Western.

“He’s meant a lot to the program,” Hardee said. “He’s improved more as a leader than any kid I’ve ever had. He’s been the face of the program, leading it in the right direction.”

Hardee noted that Kelly has pitched as well as played infield and outfield for Western.

He hit .310 as a junior with eight RBIs, three doubles and one triple. He had two stolen bases in four attempts in 2017.

As a pitcher last year, Kelly had a 3.14 earned run average. He had two complete games in seven starts.

Kelly plays for the WM9 travel team, which is based in High Point. Western and Wake Tech both have Eagles as their nickname.

Andrew Kelly of Western Harnett was seated with his family as he signed to play baseball at Wake Tech. From left are Chuck Kelly (father), Andrew Kelly, Kelly Kelly (mother) and Erin Kelly (sister). Standing are Western principal Chris Pearson, WM9 travel coach Chris Smith, Western baseball coach Dalton Hardee and Western athletic director Russell Taylor.

Daily Record Photo/Al Myatt

