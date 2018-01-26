What Do People Want?

What do women want?

What do men want?

What do transgender people want?

All seem to agree on one thing: EQUALITY!

On Jan. 20 and 21, women’s marches in numerous cities in the United States and in other countries brought females and males of all ages and those going through gender reassignment together to say: Enough is enough. Enough inequality, enough judgment, enough hatred, enough lies … Millions of people heard speakers discuss important concerns that have been brought to light through increasing darkness in many societies. Many carried signs stating their convictions related to equality on all levels and demanding respect and justice.

These foot soldiers marched through the streets to bring forth a message celebrating a sense of solidarity. One of the best signs

carried in Raleigh stated:

In Our America All People Are Equal Love Wins Black Lives Matter Immigrants & Refugees Are Welcome Women Are In Charge of Their Bodies People & Planet Are Valued Over Profit Diversity Is Celebrated

Attendees At Rally Motivated To Lead

Among the attendees who gathered at the women’s rally at Halifax Mall in downtown Raleigh was Kim Geddes of Southern Pines who traveled with a busload of women and men from Moore County. She said the theme for the rally was “Women Lead,” and the speakers focused on women running for office or taking active roles in the 2018 elections, including registering people to vote, canvassing, phone banking, etc.

Attendance in Raleigh was lower than the 17,000 who marched last January, Kim noted, because there were more smaller marches and fewer huge assemblies in large cities. “The focus was to encourage engagement in your local community to get involved,” she said.

Kim noted, “Until last year, I was not really politically engaged. I have always researched issues and voted in every election, but I had never taken part in a march or rally. But, with the current climate of lack of respect for women and minorities, for science, for the planet, for basic decency, I felt compelled to act.”

Kim’s daughter, Katie, who works in Washington, D.C., said, “Participants were encouraged to march in their local communities to advocate for place-based action such as registering to vote and running for local office. A few of the speakers were women who started local action groups as a result of the 2016 election — women who had little to no previous political engagement but who had been inspired to take action as a result of Donald Trump’s presidency. It was delightful to see so many women and girls find solidarity and inspiration in each other.”

Katie has lived in D.C. since 2014; however, she spent several months working in Greenville in 2016 when she was a field organizer for the North Carolina Coordinated Campaign that included a combination of Hillary for America and the North Carolina Democratic Party that supported the campaigns of Hillary Clinton, Roy Cooper and Deborah Ross in our state.

Kim is the daughter of Lonnie and Shirley Frye Phillips and the granddaughter of the late James “Humpy” and Lilly Thomas Fry, all of Broadway.

Ann McCracken Joins Church Members Ann McCracken of Sanford said she joined members of West Raleigh Presbyterian Church where her daughter, Sarah McCracken Cobb, and her family are members. Sarah, her husband, Ken, their daughter, Rebecca and Ann, walked and stood with these church members in support of the social justice goals of the Women’s Rally.

Ann said she was glad to be with a group “who felt that it was important to stand up not only for women’s rights but for the rights of workers, of immigrants and of the LGBTQ community. As participants did last year, we were also advocating for racial equality, for reproductive rights, for environmental protections, voting protections, and many other social justice concerns.

“In addition to all of these concerns, a special emphasis was placed on urging citizens to use their power to vote and on urging women to run for office,” Ann noted.

While active in the Lee County Democratic Party, Ann is also a member of the Common Cause North Carolina Advisory Board, which has long advocated an independent or nonpolitical way of drawing legislative districts. “Consequently, I am very concerned about how the current extreme racial and partisan gerrymandering has altered the political state of North Carolina,” she said.

Common Cause North Carolina has joined the North Carolina League of Women Voters and many other organizations in advocating for redistricting reform because voters should choose their representatives instead of elected representatives choosing their voters. “I believe that we are seeing how fragile our democracy is, and it seems important for all of us to cherish it and work hard to preserve it,” Ann noted.

Diana Hales Calls For Community Involvement Diana Hales, newly elected chair of the Chatham County Commissioners of Siler City, and another commissioner, Karen Howard, attended the Woman’s Rally in Raleigh.

Hales noted: “It is tremendously exciting to be in the company of thousands of women who are intent on saving American democracy. Democracy is about participation, and not just on Election Day. Women are stepping up to run for elected office to change the discussion about fair treatment, living wages, lowering costs of higher education, increasing environmental protections and access to health care. These issues are not being addressed by the predominantly white males in the legislature and congress who seem to be more concerned about their own economic interests, and not our future.”

She added: “We must come back to our communities, to our neighborhoods, and focus on doing things here.”

After retiring from state government several years ago (where she and I worked together with N.C. Public Television for a while), Diana and her husband, Cheyney, retreated to their farm near Siler City. When fracking became a threat to the Piedmont area, Diana became involved in environmental and political issues and decided to run for county commissioner so she could contribute to her community. She was elected in November 2015 and last December accepted the challenging role of chairperson.

Diana says she expects the awareness and enthusiasm prompted by the women’s rally will motivate more people to get involved in politics, and especially women. “I believe that 2018 is the year of the woman,” she said.

What do people want? Diana says, “Everyone wants to be treated equally … they want their lives to matter.”

AlexSandra Lett lives near Broadway. Contact her at LettsSetaSpell@aol.com or 919 499-8880. She is the author of several books, including “A Timeless Place, Lett’s Set a Spell at the Country Store.”

