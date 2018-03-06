What The Future Feels Like

By SHAUN SAVARESE

Three South Johnston football players signed letters of intent to play the sport in college. Arik Harvey signed to play for the University of St. Andrews, Cale Matthews will play at Greensboro College and Micaiah Mason will play for Methodist University.

Harvey, a Trojan defensive tackle, has been playing football since he was 6 years old.

He played running back and linebacker when he was a kid, but quickly grew too large to carry the football. His father said Smithfield Parks and Recreation has a weight limit for athletes who can advance the ball.

The Mid-South Conference commit started playing on the defensive line at age 11. He immediately “fell in love with it.”

He said the aggressiveness of the game is his favorite part, saying, “I don’t think anything compares to being on the football field.”

In recent years, Harvey has modeled his game after Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald. He relates with the Pro Bowler’s mentality. “He is an undersized defensive lineman,” Harvey said, calling Donald a role model of sorts.

At the end of the day he just wants to earn a college degree, saying, “School is first.”

All three signees were proverbial balls of nerves on Thursday in the South Johnston High School media center.

“I’m excited and kind of nervous,” Mason said. The wide receiver and defensive back will go on to play at Methodist n the fall.

“I’m starting to realize that senior year is really coming to an end,” he said. “It’s here.”

Like Harvey, Mr. Mason started out playing Pop Warner football. He loves the game, calling football practice a release for his anger and frustration and saying nothing else increases his adrenaline levels like that. His favorite players to study are New York Giants wide out Odell Beckham Jr. and Seattle Seahawks defensive back Richard Sherman.

“I like the brotherhood,” he added. “It’s like a second family.” Mason chose to play for the Monarchs because he believes that he won’t be just another jersey on the team. “I’m looking for a program where I can get the best education and actually play in college and not just be another person on the team,” said the defensive back and wide receiver.

Fellow South Johnston wide receiver Cale Matthews is a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and therefore tries to pattern his play after one of the best in the game, Antonio Brown.

Said Matthews, “I don’t play much like him. I don’t do the crazy moves, but I do go up and make plays.”

Before his senior season, Matthews never thought he would play college football. But then he “got good.”

Also the varsity long snapper, he loves to practice, loves to catch the football, loves competition and loves to make a crazy play.

“People hate to guard me in practice,” the two-sport athlete said. “I’m not the biggest or the fastest, but if there’s a (defensive back) in front of me, he’s going to lose.”

As confident and excited as Matthews was, he understands the challenge before him. “It’s going to be hard,” he said. “It’s hard to manage time when you’re a freshman coming in to play football.”

Just like Harvey and Mason, Matthews agrees that there is “no other feeling” like playing football, calling it amazing and relishing in the bonds he’s made with his teammates.

“I expect to do great things and just do the best I can,” he said.

